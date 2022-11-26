This BMW MINI can be Santa Claus' next ride!

The Christmas Season is here, and BMW MINI is all set to welcome it with its...
...Festive MINI which is a MINI Cooper SE all decked up in LED lights
This Festive MINI is created by Nicholas Martin
This car aims to raise funds for two charities
This year, Martin has put 3,000 app-controlled twinkly LED lights
One can generate customisable animation through these lights
These animations include patterns, messages and rhythms
The Festive MINI will officially light up on November 26
Martin will drive this car around to spread the festive cheer