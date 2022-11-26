This BMW MINI can be Santa Claus' next ride!

Published Nov 26, 2022

The Christmas Season is here, and BMW MINI is all set to welcome it with its...  

...Festive MINI which is a MINI Cooper SE all decked up in LED lights

This Festive MINI is created by Nicholas Martin  

This car aims to raise funds for two charities

This year, Martin has put 3,000 app-controlled twinkly LED lights 

One can generate customisable animation through these lights  

These animations include patterns, messages and rhythms

The Festive MINI will officially light up on November 26

Martin will drive this car around to spread the festive cheer
