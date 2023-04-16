This BMW M car offers over 700 hp power output

Published Apr 16, 2023

The all-new BMW XM Label Red is a high-performance SUV

It is the most powerful model the Bavarian automaker has ever produced

Under the hood, this SUV gets a newly developed 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine in addition to an electric motor

The setup churns massive power output of 738 hp and a maximum torque of 1,000 Nm

The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox

The hybrid power train of this model pushes power and torque more than the standard version

The model can not only take on roads but also rough terrains

The cabin offers a BMW Curved Display with M-specific content, multifunction seats, knee pads and much more

BMW calls the interior as a premium M Lounge due to extensive usage of high-quality materials and generous space
