This BMW M car offers over 700 hp power output

The all-new BMW XM Label Red is a high-performance SUV
It is the most powerful model the Bavarian automaker has ever produced
Under the hood, this SUV gets a newly developed 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine in addition to an electric motor
The setup churns massive power output of 738 hp and a maximum torque of 1,000 Nm
The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox
The hybrid power train of this model pushes power and torque more than the standard version
The model can not only take on roads but also rough terrains
The cabin offers a BMW Curved Display with M-specific content, multifunction seats, knee pads and much more
BMW calls the interior as a premium M Lounge due to extensive usage of high-quality materials and generous space