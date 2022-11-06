This BMW M 1000 R is road, racetrack ready 

Called as BMW M R in short, this bike comes with four-cylinder RR engine
It generates power output of 210 hp
The bike sports suspension technology and an aerodynamic design
It is capable for both off-road and race track adventures
The BMW M R comes with adjustable steering damper
The bike's brake slide assist feature helps rider while brake drifting
The front face of the BMW M R is sporty
The bike boasts a digital instrument cluster with a 6.5-inch TFT display
The BMW M R offers Hill Start Control Pro for inclined planes