This BMW M 1000 R is road, racetrack ready 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 06, 2022

Called as BMW M R in short, this bike comes with four-cylinder RR engine 

It generates power output of 210 hp

The bike sports suspension technology and an aerodynamic design 

It is capable for both off-road and race track adventures

The BMW M R comes with adjustable steering damper

The bike's brake slide assist feature helps rider while brake drifting 

The front face of the BMW M R is sporty

The bike boasts a digital instrument cluster with a 6.5-inch TFT display

The BMW M R offers Hill Start Control Pro for inclined planes
