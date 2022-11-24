The 2022 BMW 3.0 CSL is an ultra-exclusive high-performance car

Published Nov 24, 2022

The new BMW 3.0 CSL will be built in a limited number of 50 units only

The new BMW 3.0 CSL pays tribute to the Coupe Sports Lightweight of 1970s

The sharp front fascia gets signature kidney grille flanked by the laser headlamps

The laser headlights get yellow LED DRLs influenced by retro sportscars

The kidney grille boasts a satin aluminium finish that is visible in the side window frames as well

The car gets Y-spoke alloy wheels, measuring 20-inch at the front and 21-inch at the rear

The rear wing is a USP of the car with special BMW M logo, which gives the car a Batmobile like appearance

The new BMW 3.0 CSL gets a quad exhaust system, LED taillights

The car's most exciting part is the inline-six engine, which is claimed to be the most powerful ever from the M division
