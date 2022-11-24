The new BMW 3.0 CSL will be built in a limited number of 50 units only
The new BMW 3.0 CSL pays tribute to the Coupe Sports Lightweight of 1970s
The sharp front fascia gets signature kidney grille flanked by the laser headlamps
The laser headlights get yellow LED DRLs influenced by retro sportscars
The kidney grille boasts a satin aluminium finish that is visible in the side window frames as well
The car gets Y-spoke alloy wheels, measuring 20-inch at the front and 21-inch at the rear
The rear wing is a USP of the car with special BMW M logo, which gives the car a Batmobile like appearance
The new BMW 3.0 CSL gets a quad exhaust system, LED taillights
The car's most exciting part is the inline-six engine, which is claimed to be the most powerful ever from the M division