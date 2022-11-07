This BMW electric sedan offers 31.3-inch 8K theatre screen

This is BMW i7 luxury electric sedan
The BMW i7 EV comes with two electric motors on front and rear axles
The EV offers a range up to 625 km
It can generate power output of 536 hp and 549 Nm torque
The BMW i7 luxury EV can zip to 100 kmph from zero in 4.5 seconds
The electric sedan also comes with automatic opening and closing feature
The highlight of the EV is 31.3-inch 8K OLED entertainment screen at the rear of the car
The screen also comes with Amazon Fire TV
It has a curved digital display with infotainment screen