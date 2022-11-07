This BMW electric sedan offers 31.3-inch 8K theatre screen

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 07, 2022

This is BMW i7 luxury electric sedan

The BMW i7 EV comes with two electric motors on front and rear axles

The EV offers a range up to 625 km

It can generate power output of 536 hp and 549 Nm torque 

The BMW i7 luxury EV can zip to 100 kmph from zero in 4.5 seconds

The electric sedan also comes with automatic opening and closing feature

The highlight of the EV is 31.3-inch 8K OLED entertainment screen at the rear of the car

The screen also comes with Amazon Fire TV

It has a curved digital display with infotainment screen
To know more about this luxury EV
Click Here