This BMW electric scooter costs 4.5 lakh! Check why

BMW is calling the CE 02, an urban commuter owing to the unique design of the two-wheeler

Developed in Germany, the urban commuter will be produced in India and shares its underpinnings with the TVS X electric scooter

The BMW CE 02s range is a claimed 108 km and it gets two battery packs of 1.96 kWh capacity

BMW claims that the CE 02 can do 0-50 kmph in just 3 seconds and it reaches a top speed 95 kmph

The features list includes a 3.5 inch TFT touchscreen multi information display, a flat seat and different riding modes

The electric two-wheeler weighs just 142 kgs and comes with a tubular steel double loop frame

The rims are 14-inches in size and are made of die cast aluminium

The bike gets LED lighting all around and gets gold coloured suspension only on the highline variants

The front gets telescopic suspension and the rear has a directly linked shocks with an adjustable base

Keyless ride, adjustable brake levers, a USB-C socket and disc brakes for both wheels come as standard additions on the CE 02.
