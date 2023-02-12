This BMW concept EV can share your moods with you

This mid-size sedan with futuristic design is the BMW i Vision Dee
The concept electric vehicle promises to offer digital emotional experience to the user
Yes, you read that right! BMW is aiming to create a strong bond between a car and its driver
The Bavarian automaker says digital functions will go beyond the level of voice control and driver assistance systems
BMW i Vision Dee can talk to people along with expressing moods such as joy, astonishment or approval visually
The concept EV falls in BMW's highly anticipated next-generation category, Neue Klasse
The EV's exterior shows off three-box sedan design
The interior features touchpoints that come to life when approached or touched by thumb
The contents get projected onto the windscreen of the electric car