This BMW bike is real rockstar!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 05, 2022

This is a customised BMW R 18 called the Magnifica 

True to its name, it comes with handmade features

The motorbike's design is inspired by the vintage bikes of 1920s through 1940s

The maker has used wood in the process which will remind one of bikes from the past

The tail and the seat are one-piece suspension which gives idea of floating in the air 

The brakes discs and callipers have been specially created by the makers

This retro bike also has materials like aluminium and brass

The bike has been customised by Radikal Chopper

The bike was unveiled this year
