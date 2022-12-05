This BMW bike is real rockstar!

This is a customised BMW R 18 called the Magnifica
True to its name, it comes with handmade features
The motorbike's design is inspired by the vintage bikes of 1920s through 1940s
The maker has used wood in the process which will remind one of bikes from the past
The tail and the seat are one-piece suspension which gives idea of floating in the air
The brakes discs and callipers have been specially created by the makers
This retro bike also has materials like aluminium and brass
The bike has been customised by Radikal Chopper
The bike was unveiled this year