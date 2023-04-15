This bespoke Rolls-Royce celebrates Manchester city 

Rolls-Royce has created a bespoke Ghost model which takes inspiration from the city of Manchester
The one-off Manchester Ghost is the first Rolls-Royce that takes clues from the historical city
The Manchester Bee which is the emblem of the city for more than 150 years has been extensively used in the premium car
This emblem symbolises, as the marque shares, Mancunians’ strong work ethic and the city representing a hive of activity
The bee has been embroidered on the front and rear seat inserts of the car
The front fascia is illuminated with 10,000 laser dots that depicts the view of the city from above
The team has embroidered the landmark locations of the city on the rear seat at centre
The ultra-premium automaker shares that the marque's founding fathers, Charles Rolls and Henry Royce, first met in central Manchester and...
...that's when they decided to establish the brand