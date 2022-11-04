This Bentley comes with 18k gold controls

Published Nov 04, 2022

Bentley Mulliner Batur is a two-door grand touring coupe

The Bentley Batur sports a 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine

The ultra-premium car sits on 22-inch wheels

Another option offers wheels with glossy dark satin finish

The exterior of the Bentley Batur outlines brand's electric future designs

The interior is made up of sustainable materials

The brand offers controls in 3D printed 18k gold  

This Bentley has a power output of 730 hp and 1,000 Nm torque

Bentley will make only 18 units of this model
