This Bentley comes with 18k gold controls

Bentley Mulliner Batur is a two-door grand touring coupe
The Bentley Batur sports a 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine
The ultra-premium car sits on 22-inch wheels
Another option offers wheels with glossy dark satin finish
The exterior of the Bentley Batur outlines brand's electric future designs
The interior is made up of sustainable materials
The brand offers controls in 3D printed 18k gold
This Bentley has a power output of 730 hp and 1,000 Nm torque
Bentley will make only 18 units of this model