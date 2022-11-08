This automaker is world's most valuable luxury automotive brand

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 08, 2022

Mercedes-Benz retains the crown of world's most valuable luxury automotive brand

The automaker has won the title for seventh consecutive year

Mercedes-Benz has increased its brand value by 10% to $56.103 billion

Mercedes wants to increase its focus on the luxury segment

The brand is also aggressively working on its electrification plans

Mercedes-Benz wants to attain carbon-neutrality by 2030

The luxury automaker wants to amp up its game in terms of customer experience

Mercedes is stressing on collaborations to increase brand experience

The brand is aiming to become a sustainable luxury brand in the future
