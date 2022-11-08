This automaker is world's most valuable luxury automotive brand

Mercedes-Benz retains the crown of world's most valuable luxury automotive brand
The automaker has won the title for seventh consecutive year
Mercedes-Benz has increased its brand value by 10% to $56.103 billion
Mercedes wants to increase its focus on the luxury segment
The brand is also aggressively working on its electrification plans
Mercedes-Benz wants to attain carbon-neutrality by 2030
The luxury automaker wants to amp up its game in terms of customer experience
Mercedes is stressing on collaborations to increase brand experience
The brand is aiming to become a sustainable luxury brand in the future