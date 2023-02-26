This Audi concept EV promises massive range

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 26, 2023

Audi's Activesphere concept electric vehicle looks like it has arrived from the future

This concept EV is an off roader

The Activesphere comes with a 100 kWh battery pack

It claims to offers range over 600 km

The electric car is based on Volkswagen's modern PPE platform

The 22-inch wheels are exclusively built for this EV

The interior gives a glimpse of how EVs may look in the coming years

The cockpit of this electric vehicle comes with Augmented Reality for all the functionalities

It also offers manual as well as autonomous drive modes
Know more about this EV's futuristic cabin
