This Audi concept EV promises massive range

Audi's Activesphere concept electric vehicle looks like it has arrived from the future
This concept EV is an off roader
The Activesphere comes with a 100 kWh battery pack
It claims to offers range over 600 km
The electric car is based on Volkswagen's modern PPE platform
The 22-inch wheels are exclusively built for this EV
The interior gives a glimpse of how EVs may look in the coming years
The cockpit of this electric vehicle comes with Augmented Reality for all the functionalities
It also offers manual as well as autonomous drive modes