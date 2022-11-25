This 700bhp hypercar has a Godzilla’s heart

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 25, 2022

Czech company Praga has built this aggressive looking hypercar called Bohema 

This hypercar prototype comes with a full carbon monocoque chassis and body 

This one is a two-seater model 

This hypercar is road as well as track legal

At its core, Bohema comes with a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 engine 

It can churn power up to 700 hp and 725 Nm torque  

The exhaust pipes of this hypercar are made of titanium

The automaker has not offered any infotainment screen in the cabin

Bohema hypercar offers a top speed of 300 kmph
