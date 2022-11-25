Czech company Praga has built this aggressive looking hypercar called Bohema
This hypercar prototype comes with a full carbon monocoque chassis and body
This one is a two-seater model
This hypercar is road as well as track legal
At its core, Bohema comes with a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 engine
It can churn power up to 700 hp and 725 Nm torque
The exhaust pipes of this hypercar are made of titanium
The automaker has not offered any infotainment screen in the cabin
Bohema hypercar offers a top speed of 300 kmph