This 1899 Daimler business vehicle was way ahead of its time

Mercedes-Benz museum presents the precursor of today's van
In 1899, the Daimler motorized vehicle was introduced
This motorised business vehicle was designed with a capacity of 500 kg payload
It was powered by a two-cylinder engine with an output of 5.6 hp
This motorised vehicle had a top speed of 16 kmph
The vehicle used a tubular radiator which was invented by Wilhelm Maybach
The engine of this motorised vehicle propelled its rear wheels
The initial versions of the Sprinter van had the engine under the seat along with a free-standing steering column