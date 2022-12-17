This 1899 Daimler business vehicle was way ahead of its time

Published Dec 17, 2022

Mercedes-Benz museum presents the precursor of today's van 

In 1899, the Daimler motorized vehicle was introduced

This motorised business vehicle was designed with a capacity of 500 kg payload 

It was powered by a two-cylinder engine with an output of 5.6 hp   

This motorised vehicle had a top speed of 16 kmph  

The vehicle used a tubular radiator which was invented by Wilhelm Maybach

The engine of this motorised vehicle propelled its rear wheels 

The initial versions of the Sprinter van had the engine under the seat along with a free-standing steering column
