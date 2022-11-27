This 110-year-old Rolls-Royce is back on 21st century roads

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 27, 2022

The Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost 1701 is an automotive marvel   

The model was a milestone for the marque as it won the 1911 London-Edinburgh Trial

This car was designed as an 'experimental speed car'

Back then, it was the first Rolls-Royce to touch the speed of 160 kmph

Last year, the Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost 1701 re-enacted the 1911 trail

This trail had 20 of these models in perfect condition travelling to Edinburgh

The trip ended at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Edinburgh with a celebration

The gearboxes of the cars were locked at top gear for the entire journey just like the original trip

This century old Rolls-Royce is a collector's item now
