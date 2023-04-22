Third-generation Porsche Cayenne makes debut

Published Apr 22, 2023

Porsche introduces its third-generation luxury SUV, Cayenne with new chassis technology

The rear side of the SUV boasts three-dimensionally designed tail lights 

The front side comes with HD matrix LED headlights which as per the luxury sportscar maker are tailored for every driving situation

The premium SUV sits on 20-inch wheels as standard along with options for 21-inch and 22-inch wheels

The new Porsche Cayenne comes with three engine options among which one is a hybrid setup

The hybrid setup is a combination of six-cylinder engine with an electric motor that generates 463 hp of power

The high-voltage battery in this variant makes the car capable of covering a distance of 90 km in electric mode

There is also a 11 kW charger on board which brings down the charging time 

This Cayenne gets a redesigned cockpit which features a fully digital 12.6-inch instrument cluster along with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen
