Thinking of MG Hector alternatives? Here are four SUVs to consider

Published Oct 02, 2024

The MG Hector is the best-selling car from the brand and has been updated with a new Snowstorm editon

If you are planning to buy the MG Hector, here are some other options to consider

The Tata Harrier is a viable alternative with a five-star safety rating from GNCAP

A 167 bhp diesel engine and features that include a sunroof and a 12.3-inch display make the Harrier a strong rival

The Mahindra XUV700 is another great alternative with strong engine options

A five-star safety rating and features like ventilated front seats and dual HD display make the XUV700 a great option

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift was launched last month and it rivals the MG Hector

The facelift comes with petrol and diesel options, dualscreen display, and Level-2 ADAS

The Tata Safari too holds a strong position as a rival to the MG Hector SUV

The Safari's strong engine options and five-star safety rating make it a great option to consider
