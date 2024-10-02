The MG Hector is the best-selling car from the brand and has been updated with a new Snowstorm editon
If you are planning to buy the MG Hector, here are some other options to consider
The Tata Harrier is a viable alternative with a five-star safety rating from GNCAP
A 167 bhp diesel engine and features that include a sunroof and a 12.3-inch display make the Harrier a strong rival
The Mahindra XUV700 is another great alternative with strong engine options
A five-star safety rating and features like ventilated front seats and dual HD display make the XUV700 a great option
The Hyundai Alcazar facelift was launched last month and it rivals the MG Hector
The facelift comes with petrol and diesel options, dualscreen display, and Level-2 ADAS
The Tata Safari too holds a strong position as a rival to the MG Hector SUV
The Safari's strong engine options and five-star safety rating make it a great option to consider