Cheating at petrol pump is a common phenomenon in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 06, 2024

Short fuelling and charging a higher amount is a trick many has faced while refuelling

Here are some important tricks to ensure you are not conned at a petrol pump while refuelling your vehicle

Always ensure the fuel dispenser metre is set to zero before dispensing fuel into the vehicle

It is better to purchase fuel of odd amount rather than buying fuel of amounts like 100 or in multiples of that

Make sure the fuel density being dispensed into the vehicle is in the prescribed range

Make sure the attendant doesn't pour high-octane fuel if you don't ask him or her

If you are not confident about the transparency of the pump, ensure to perform a quantity check

Always opt for reputed fuel stations which you know about and trust

Following these tips can ensure you stay alert and avoid being cheated at a fuel station
