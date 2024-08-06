Short fuelling and charging a higher amount is a trick many has faced while refuelling
Here are some important tricks to ensure you are not conned at a petrol pump while refuelling your vehicle
Always ensure the fuel dispenser metre is set to zero before dispensing fuel into the vehicle
It is better to purchase fuel of odd amount rather than buying fuel of amounts like ₹100 or in multiples of that
Make sure the fuel density being dispensed into the vehicle is in the prescribed range
Make sure the attendant doesn't pour high-octane fuel if you don't ask him or her
If you are not confident about the transparency of the pump, ensure to perform a quantity check
Always opt for reputed fuel stations which you know about and trust
Following these tips can ensure you stay alert and avoid being cheated at a fuel station