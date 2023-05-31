Refuelling a car could be troublesome if some tips are not followed

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 31, 2023

Here are some tips to follow while refuelling your car at a fuel station

Before you refuel your car check price of fuel in your city and ensure it is matching with the price the petrol pump is offering

Make sure the fuel dispenser is set at zero before starting refuelling your vehicle

Calculate and match the price of the fuel with your fuel bill

Always keep the engine turned off while refuelling your vehicle

If refuelling to the full, make sure not to refuel after the auto cut

Avoid refuelling the fuel tank to the brim

Avoid lighting a cigarette or a lighter while at a fuel pump

Avoid using mobile phone while at a refuelling station
Here's how to reduce your motor fuel bills
