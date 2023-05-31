Here are some tips to follow while refuelling your car at a fuel station
Before you refuel your car check price of fuel in your city and ensure it is matching with the price the petrol pump is offering
Make sure the fuel dispenser is set at zero before starting refuelling your vehicle
Calculate and match the price of the fuel with your fuel bill
Always keep the engine turned off while refuelling your vehicle
If refuelling to the full, make sure not to refuel after the auto cut
Avoid refuelling the fuel tank to the brim
Avoid lighting a cigarette or a lighter while at a fuel pump
Avoid using mobile phone while at a refuelling station