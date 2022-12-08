Maruti Suzuki's new generation Baleno emerged as the best-selling car in November with 20,945 units
Tata Motors' Nexon extended its lead over other SUVs and finished November as India's second best-selling car with 15,871 units
Maruti Alto K10 in its new generation has rejuvenated itself on sales charts withs 15,663 units sold last month
Due for an update soon, Maruti's Swift hatchback was at fourth place with 15,153 units sold in Nov
The boxy WagonR hatchback remains one of Maruti's bestsellers with 14,720 units sold
Dzire is the only sedan to feature in top 10 list with 14,456 units sold last month
Maruti's new generation Ertiga is also the only three-row car on the list with 13,818 units sold in Nov
Hyundai Creta, the leading SUV in the compact segment, found 13,321 homes last month
Tata sold 12,131 units of the Punch, its smallest SUV which rivals Citroen C3 in India
At number 10 is Maruti's new generation Brezza with 11,324 units sold last month