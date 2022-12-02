Kia has clocked its third best month in India in terms of sales in November
Kia's sales surge last month was led by its best-selling SUV Seltos
In November, Kia sold 9,284 units of Seltos, rival to SUVs like Hyundai Creta
Sonet remains Kia's second best-seller in the Indian markets
Sonet helped Kia add 7,834 units to ots overall sales of 24,025 units last month
In terms of sales, Carens three-row MPV was not too far behind Sonet
Carens found 6,360 homes, contributing around 10% of Kia's overall sales
Kia's more premium three-row offering Carnival saw 419 units sold in Nov
EV6, Kia's first electric car in India, also found 128 homes last month