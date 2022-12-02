These SUVs helped Kia India double its sales in a year

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 02, 2022

Kia has clocked its third best month in India in terms of sales in November

Kia's sales surge last month was led by its best-selling SUV Seltos

In November, Kia sold 9,284 units of Seltos, rival to SUVs like Hyundai Creta

Sonet remains Kia's second best-seller in the Indian markets

Sonet helped Kia add 7,834 units to ots overall sales of 24,025 units last month

In terms of sales, Carens three-row MPV was not too far behind Sonet

Carens found 6,360 homes, contributing around 10% of Kia's overall sales

Kia's more premium three-row offering Carnival saw 419 units sold in Nov

EV6, Kia's first electric car in India, also found 128 homes last month
