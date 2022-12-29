These six vehicles make you feel like you're in a spa

Edmunds has made a list of six vehicles with notable spa-like features
First is the Audi A8 which comes with 22-way power-adjustable front seats that are heated and ventilated
The rear seats can be equipped to be just as pampering as the fronts
Next is the the 2023 G90 luxury sedan, which comes standard with power side and rear sunshades
Next, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer offers reclining function and padded armrests
It comes with three rows of comfortable seats with screens and armrests
Then comes the Lexus LS 500 which offers passengers with leather upholstery, sunroof, power rear sunshade, among others
2023 Lincoln Aviatir offers 30-way power-adjustable and massaging front seats