These six vehicles make you feel like you're in a spa

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 29, 2022

Edmunds has made a list of six vehicles with notable spa-like features 

 First is the Audi A8 which comes with 22-way power-adjustable front seats that are heated and ventilated

The rear seats can be equipped to be just as pampering as the fronts

 Next is the  the 2023 G90 luxury sedan, which comes standard with power side and rear sunshades

 Next, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer offers reclining function and padded armrests

It comes with three rows of comfortable seats with screens and armrests

Then comes the Lexus LS 500 which offers passengers with leather upholstery, sunroof, power rear sunshade, among others

 2023 Lincoln Aviatir offers 30-way power-adjustable and massaging front seats
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE offers relaxing sounds and cabin lights to help you fall asleep for a nap
