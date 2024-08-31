These segment-first features will be launched on the Hyundai Alcazar facelift 

Hyundai Motor India has announced several new features that will make it on the upcoming Alcazar facelift
The automaker has already detailed the exterior and interior changes on the new Alcazar and we now get to know all the features on the SUV
The upcoming Alcazar facelift will be the first Hyundai vehicle to get a digital key with NFC technology
Customers will be able to lock and unlock the vehicle using their smartphone or smartwatch against the door handle
The cabin will feature two 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital console with in-built navigation and, 10 regional and two international languages
The SUV will get dual-zone automatic climate control with a touch-type AC control panel
The new Alcazar facelift will come with over 70 BlueLink connected car features including voice commands in Hindi and Hinglish (Hindi + English).
The second row will get wireless charging with a magnetic charging pad, along with an 8-speaker Bose sound system and voice-enabled panoramic sunroof
The Hyundai Alcazar facelift will go on sale in India on September 9 with petrol and diesel engine options