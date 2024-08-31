These segment-first features will be launched on the Hyundai Alcazar facelift 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 31, 2024

Hyundai Motor India has announced several new features that will make it on the upcoming Alcazar facelift 

The automaker has already detailed the exterior and interior changes on the new Alcazar and we now get to know all the features on the SUV

The upcoming Alcazar facelift will be the first Hyundai vehicle to get a digital key with NFC technology 

Customers will be able to lock and unlock the vehicle using their smartphone or smartwatch against the door handle

 Check product page

The cabin will feature two 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital console with in-built navigation and, 10 regional and two international languages

The SUV will get dual-zone automatic climate control with a touch-type AC control panel

The new Alcazar facelift will come with over 70 BlueLink connected car features including voice commands in Hindi and Hinglish (Hindi + English). 

The second row will get wireless charging with a magnetic charging pad, along with an 8-speaker Bose sound system and voice-enabled panoramic sunroof

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift will go on sale in India on September 9 with petrol and diesel engine options
