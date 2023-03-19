These Porsche 911 Carrera GTS models don colours of rainbow

Porsche celebrates three decades of its presence in Thailand

The marque has created a line of bespoke 911 Carrera GTS 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition

Porsche has worked with its in-house 'dream division' to develop this celebratory edition

These special edition Porsche 911 Carrera GTS models take inspiration from the rich and vibrant culture of Thailand

The units pay homage to every colour of the day in the week in Thai culture

For example, the model with a blue exterior colour represents Friday which is equivalent to Rivierablue

Porsche shares the processes for creating a paint to sample colour require extensive manual labour 

This Thailand Edition will be offered through paint to sample colour process

The interiors have contrasting pieces finished in the corresponding exterior colour on the passenger and centre consoles
