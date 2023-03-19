These Porsche 911 Carrera GTS models don colours of rainbow

Porsche celebrates three decades of its presence in Thailand
The marque has created a line of bespoke 911 Carrera GTS 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition
Porsche has worked with its in-house 'dream division' to develop this celebratory edition
These special edition Porsche 911 Carrera GTS models take inspiration from the rich and vibrant culture of Thailand
The units pay homage to every colour of the day in the week in Thai culture
For example, the model with a blue exterior colour represents Friday which is equivalent to Rivierablue
Porsche shares the processes for creating a paint to sample colour require extensive manual labour
This Thailand Edition will be offered through paint to sample colour process
The interiors have contrasting pieces finished in the corresponding exterior colour on the passenger and centre consoles