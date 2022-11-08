These miniature BMW bikes will awaken your inner child

BMW Motorrad has created a range of miniature bikes
This collection has a 1:10 scale model of BMW M 1000 RR
The miniature BMW R 18 model looks way too realistic
The BMW F 850 GS has a shiny exterior just like the real model
These miniature models feature rear suspension as well
BMW Motorrad has also created a mini version of the R 1250 GS
The brand has given utmost attention to details while making these models
BMW Motorrad also has a LEGO version of the M 1000 RR bike
This model has been created using 1,920 individual pieces