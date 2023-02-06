These Maruti Suzuki cars dominate January sales figures

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 06, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Alto is back on the top of the list of most selling cars for January 2023

The popular Maruti WagonR follows Alto claiming the second spot in the list

The Maruti Swift reaches the third spot, though the company sells only 16,440 units of it 

Demand of Maruti Baleno grows as the automaker sells 16,357 units in January

Maruti sells about 14,359 units of the sub-compact model Brezza in the previous month  

The Eeco van from the company finds 11,709 homes

Among all these models from the brand, demand for Dzire notes fall 

The Tata Nexon wins the fifth position in the best-selling car list for January 

Tata Punch continues to remain a favourite from the automaker as it delivers 12,006 units of the model

Hyundai Creta retains its crown of best-selling SUV last month as the brand sells 15,037 units
