These Maruti Suzuki cars dominate January sales figures

Maruti Suzuki Alto is back on the top of the list of most selling cars for January 2023
The popular Maruti WagonR follows Alto claiming the second spot in the list
The Maruti Swift reaches the third spot, though the company sells only 16,440 units of it
Demand of Maruti Baleno grows as the automaker sells 16,357 units in January
Maruti sells about 14,359 units of the sub-compact model Brezza in the previous month
The Eeco van from the company finds 11,709 homes
Among all these models from the brand, demand for Dzire notes fall
The Tata Nexon wins the fifth position in the best-selling car list for January
Tata Punch continues to remain a favourite from the automaker as it delivers 12,006 units of the model
Hyundai Creta retains its crown of best-selling SUV last month as the brand sells 15,037 units