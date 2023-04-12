These many Tata Nexon SUVs have been produced till date

Published Apr 12, 2023

Tata Nexon has been a power player in the SUV segment in the Indian car market

 It recently hit a key production milestone of five lakh units

The SUV was first showcased in prototype form at Auto Expo 2014

It was officially launched in 2017 at a starting price of 5.85 lakh (ex-showroom)

Nexon was the fifth best-selling model in India in March

It competes with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger

 However, it is the only car in its segment to also have an all-electric version

It has two electric versions based on range - Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max

An updated Nexon has been spotted on test runs recently
An official launch is expected later this year
