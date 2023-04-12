These many Tata Nexon SUVs have been produced till date

Tata Nexon has been a power player in the SUV segment in the Indian car market
It recently hit a key production milestone of five lakh units
The SUV was first showcased in prototype form at Auto Expo 2014
It was officially launched in 2017 at a starting price of ₹5.85 lakh (ex-showroom)
Nexon was the fifth best-selling model in India in March
It competes with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger
However, it is the only car in its segment to also have an all-electric version
It has two electric versions based on range - Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max
An updated Nexon has been spotted on test runs recently