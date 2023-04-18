These Mahindra SUVs are being offered with heavy discounts

Mahindra is offering more than ₹50,000 discount on some of its models in April
Models such as Thar, XUV300, Bolero, Bolero Neo and Marazzo MPV are part of the discount
XUV700, Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and XUV400 have not been included
The biggest discount offered by Mahindra is for the XUV300 and Bolero Neo SUVs
The discounts go up to ₹52,000
Benefits include cash discount, exchange bonus and free accessory pack as well
Bolero Neo is available with discounts of up to ₹48,000 this month
Three variants of Mahindra Bolero are part of the discount
Mahindra XUV300 is being offered with cash discount worth up to ₹40,000