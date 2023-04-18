These Mahindra SUVs are being offered with heavy discounts

Published Apr 18, 2023

 Mahindra is offering more than 50,000 discount on some of its models in April

Models such as Thar, XUV300, Bolero, Bolero Neo and Marazzo MPV are part of the discount

XUV700, Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and XUV400 have not been included

The biggest discount offered by Mahindra is for the XUV300 and Bolero Neo SUVs

The discounts go up to 52,000

Benefits include cash discount, exchange bonus and free accessory pack as well

Bolero Neo is available with discounts of up to 48,000 this month

Three variants of Mahindra Bolero are part of the discount

Mahindra XUV300 is being offered with cash discount worth up to 40,000
Mahindra Marazzo is available with cash discount of up to 30,020
