These Made-in-India cars achieved highest global safety standards

Mahindra XUV300 secured five stars for adult occupancy and four stars for child occupant protection
Mahindra XUV700 is the only 7-seater SUV to get five stars for adult occupant protection
Tata Punch is the smallest SUV to secure highest safety ratings
Nexon SUV, one of India's best-selling models, is also one of the safest with 5-star rating
Tata Altroz is the only hatchback in the list of safest cars with 5-star rating
Volkswagen Taigun is the first Indian compact SUV to secure five-star rating
Kushaq, Taigun's technical cousin, secured similar result at the Global NCAP crash test
Global NCAP has tested around 50 Made-in-India cars so far in the past decade