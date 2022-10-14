These Made-in-India cars achieved highest global safety standards

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 14, 2022

Mahindra XUV300 secured five stars for adult occupancy and four stars for child occupant protection

Mahindra XUV700 is the only 7-seater SUV to get five stars for adult occupant protection

Tata Punch is the smallest SUV to secure highest safety ratings

Nexon SUV, one of India's best-selling models, is also one of the safest with 5-star rating

Tata Altroz is the only hatchback in the list of safest cars with 5-star rating

Volkswagen Taigun is the first Indian compact SUV to secure five-star rating

Kushaq, Taigun's technical cousin, secured similar result at the Global NCAP crash test

Global NCAP has tested around 50 Made-in-India cars so far in the past decade
Click here to read the full report
Click Here