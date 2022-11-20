These limited-edition sneakers from Bentley are quirky

Bentley collaborated with shoemaker The Surgeon to make exclusive sneakers
The brands have created bespoke Adidas Forum Low sneakers
This line of sneakers will be unveiled at the Art Basel Miami in December
These limited-edition sneakers feature the Bentley's signature diamond quilting
Premium hides have been used to create these shoes
These sneakers are inspired from three Bentley models
With the shoemaker's skull-and-scalpel monogram, these sneakers look quite contemporary
These exclusive sneakers have a limited run of 10 pairs only!
The sneakers show off elegance and sophistication, won't you agree?