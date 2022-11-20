These limited-edition sneakers from Bentley are quirky

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 20, 2022

Bentley collaborated with shoemaker The Surgeon to make exclusive sneakers 

The brands have created bespoke Adidas Forum Low sneakers  

This line of sneakers will be unveiled at the Art Basel Miami in December 

These limited-edition sneakers feature the Bentley's signature diamond quilting   

Premium hides have been used to create these shoes

These sneakers are inspired from three Bentley models

With the shoemaker's skull-and-scalpel monogram, these sneakers look quite contemporary

These exclusive sneakers have a limited run of 10 pairs only!

The sneakers show off elegance and sophistication, won't you agree?
Know more about Bentley cars
Click Here