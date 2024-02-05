A study has found that four major Indian cities face most traffic congestion
The study has revealed that Bengaluru has the most congested traffic condition in India, which is sixth in the world ranking
High traffic congestion during rush hours resulted commuters losing 132 hours in 2023 in Bengaluru
Pune is the second city in India with most congested traffic condition, where computers lost 128 hours last year during rush hour
Besides these two cities, New Delhi and Mumbai are also on the list, ranked at 44th and 54th positions, respectively
In Delhi, motorists lost 81 hours in 2023 during rush hour due to traffic congestion
In Mumbai, motorists lost 92 hours last year during peak hours due to traffic congestion
Clearly, traffic congestion has been a menace for the cities and growing number of vehicles are further adding to the worry
The government has been building various infrastructure to reduce the congestion in various cities across the country