These five new upcoming SUVs are worth the wait in 2024

India is expected to see launch of at least five new SUVs in the second half of this year
Mahindra is gearing up to launch the five-door Thar SUV ahead of the festive season this year
The SUV,spotted several times testing, will take on Jimny and Gurkha when launched
Tata Motors is also planning to launch the Curvv SUV in India later this year
The SUV will be offered with petrol, diesel and electric versions and will rival the likes of Creta, Seltos
Citroen has confirmed the launch of its third SUV in India under the brand name Basalt later this year
Korean auto giant Kia is also expected to drive in the Clavis SUV which will be positioned between Sonet and Seltos
Volkseagen has also confirmed that it will launch its first EV in India with ID.4 electric SUV by this year end