These EV makers face losses over unpaid subsidy dues

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 10, 2023

Seven electric two-wheeler companies have suffered a cumulative loss of over 9,000 crore

This comes on account of unpaid dues after their subsidies were stopped last year

These companies have also been directed to refund the subsidies availed by them

As per the scheme, incentives were allowed to those using 'Made in India' components

An investigation found these firms allegedly used imported components

These include Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ampere EV...

...Revolt Motors, Benling India, Amo Mobility, and Lohia Auto

SMEV has proposed the creation of a Sinking Fund by the ministry to help these OEMs
