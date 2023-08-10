These EV makers face losses over unpaid subsidy dues

Seven electric two-wheeler companies have suffered a cumulative loss of over ₹9,000 crore
This comes on account of unpaid dues after their subsidies were stopped last year
These companies have also been directed to refund the subsidies availed by them
As per the scheme, incentives were allowed to those using 'Made in India' components
An investigation found these firms allegedly used imported components
These include Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ampere EV...
...Revolt Motors, Benling India, Amo Mobility, and Lohia Auto
SMEV has proposed the creation of a Sinking Fund by the ministry to help these OEMs