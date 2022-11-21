These electric bicycles from Yamaha can take on the tough terrain 

Yamaha introduces new YDX-Moro electric bikes

These electric bicycles are YDX-Moro 07 and YDX-Moro 05  

Yamaha has put in PW-X3 mid-drive motor in these e-bicycles   

The sturdy frame of these electric bicycles make it capable even for the toughest terrain

Yamaha has integrated latest technology to ensure these bicycles offer smoothest pedal movement

These latest YDX-Moro bicycles are lightest and most powerful models from the brand till date

The PW-X3 motor churns power of 500 watts and 85 Nm torque  

The bicycles offer seven riding modes

The models also come with three-colour LED interface that can be paired via Bluetooth 
