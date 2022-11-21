Yamaha introduces new YDX-Moro electric bikes
These electric bicycles are YDX-Moro 07 and YDX-Moro 05
Yamaha has put in PW-X3 mid-drive motor in these e-bicycles
The sturdy frame of these electric bicycles make it capable even for the toughest terrain
Yamaha has integrated latest technology to ensure these bicycles offer smoothest pedal movement
These latest YDX-Moro bicycles are lightest and most powerful models from the brand till date
The PW-X3 motor churns power of 500 watts and 85 Nm torque
The bicycles offer seven riding modes
The models also come with three-colour LED interface that can be paired via Bluetooth