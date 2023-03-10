These diesel cars have been discontinued in India. Is yours on the list?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 10, 2023

With Real Emission Norms coming into effect soon, a slew of current car models in the country have ditched their diesel engines

The Honda City facelift was recently launched & it gets the 1.5-litre petrol motor and a strong hybrid. The i-DTEC diesel unit has been dumped

Honda Amaze too won't be offered with a diesel engine any longer

Hyundai is gearing up to drive in the all-new Verna with a turbo petrol motor. There will be a naturally-aspirated petrol motor too, but no diesel

The Koreans will also stop offering the diesel unit on the i20 hatchback

Tata reportedly plans to stop offering diesel engine on the Altroz hatchback

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car maker, had already adopted a no-diesel path forward

Audi too has a petrol-only model lineup in India
