These diesel cars have been discontinued in India. Is yours on the list?

With Real Emission Norms coming into effect soon, a slew of current car models in the country have ditched their diesel engines
The Honda City facelift was recently launched & it gets the 1.5-litre petrol motor and a strong hybrid. The i-DTEC diesel unit has been dumped
Honda Amaze too won't be offered with a diesel engine any longer
Hyundai is gearing up to drive in the all-new Verna with a turbo petrol motor. There will be a naturally-aspirated petrol motor too, but no diesel
The Koreans will also stop offering the diesel unit on the i20 hatchback
Tata reportedly plans to stop offering diesel engine on the Altroz hatchback
Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car maker, had already adopted a no-diesel path forward
Audi too has a petrol-only model lineup in India