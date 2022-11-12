These cars have look of 1950s and BMW-sourced engines

Morgan Motor Company presents Plus Four and Plus Six cars
These models exude the bygone era looks
The old school vibe is too real to miss
But the engines of these cars are from 21st century
The Morgan Plus Four comes with a BMW-sourced 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine
While the Plus Six model features BMW-sourced turbocharged inline-six engine
The interiors also sport LCD information display
Behind the dashboard, there are four speakers from Sennheiser
These models also come with dampers and suspension bushes