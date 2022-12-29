These are the most awaited luxury cars coming in 2023

Published Dec 29, 2022

The luxury car industry has been booming in recent times and the momentum is likely to continue

Out of the five most-eagerly awaited luxury vehicles, one is the Audi A6 e-tron

The Audi A6 e-tron is reported to be based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture

Next is the Mercedes EQE which gets a 90.6 kWh battery pack and claims to offer 600 kms per charge

It gets a dual-motor set up that helps take the torque up to 765 Nm

Then, Tesla Cybertruck is the most eagerly-awaited models in the world

 It claims to have the performance of a supercar, and is ready and raring for a launch in 2023

Next is Ferrari Purosangue which is powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine

It is capable of hitting 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, and gets a top speed of 310 kmph
Then comes Rolls-Royce Spectre, which is the company's first all-electric super luxury sedan
