Air conditioning is one of the most overworked components of any car cabin

Dust particles on AC vents make things look ugly and unhealthy for occupants

It is thus important to keep AC vents clean and dust free

These should ideally be cleaned at least every month or two

This can be a tricky task and you must consider these hacks

Using a foam paintbrush can help get deep into the spaces between the AC vents' slats

Use a solution of warm water and vinegar on these brushes

You can also consider replacing car's cabin air filter

You can spray cabin AC vents with disinfectant cleaner
You can also simply clear off air intake vents with a brush
