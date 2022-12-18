Air conditioning is one of the most overworked components of any car cabin
Dust particles on AC vents make things look ugly and unhealthy for occupants
It is thus important to keep AC vents clean and dust free
These should ideally be cleaned at least every month or two
This can be a tricky task and you must consider these hacks
Using a foam paintbrush can help get deep into the spaces between the AC vents' slats
Use a solution of warm water and vinegar on these brushes
You can also consider replacing car's cabin air filter
You can spray cabin AC vents with disinfectant cleaner