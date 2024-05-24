These are India's eight most affordable petrol cars with over 20 kmpl mileage

From Swift to Baleno, all these eight cars are manufactured by Maruti Suzuki
The Celerio sits right on top with fuel efficiency of up to 26.68 kmpl. Its price starts from 5.36 lakh
The new Swift, launched at ₹6.50 lakh, sits second with mileage of up tp 25.75 kmpl
The S-Presso, priced from ₹4.26 lakh, is third on the list with mileage of up to 25.3 kmpl
At fourth place is WagonR with fuel economy of up to 25.19 kmpl. Its price starts from ₹5.54 lakh
With 24.9 kmpl mileage, the Alto K10 is placed number five. It is also the most affordable car at ₹4 lakh
Price from ₹6.56 lakh, Maruti Dzire is also one of the most fuel efficient petrol car with mileage of up to 23.69 kmpl
The new Baleno, with mileage of up to 22.94 kmpl, comes at a strating price of ₹6.66 lakh
Fronx SUV, based on Baleno, offers up to 22.89 kmpl of mileage and is priced from ₹7.51 lakh