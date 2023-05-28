Many of these myths are based on old technology and don't apply on modern cars
Here are some of the most common myths regarding car fuel economy
Keeping car engine idle rather than switching it off and on
Keeping the engine idling for more than 20 seconds is not a good idea if you are concerned about saving fuel in long run
Automatic cars consume more fuel than manual ones is another myth based on old transmission technology
Modern automatic transmission technology is much more improved making them significantly less fuel consuming than before
High octane premium petrol is better for car is a common myth
Such premium fuels are only useful for high-end car engines, not in standard motors
Smaller cars offer better fuel economy is a widespread myth
In modern cars, fuel economy depends on technology not size of the vehicle