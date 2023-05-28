There are tons of myths about getting the best fuel economy out of a car

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 28, 2023

Many of these myths are based on old technology and don't apply on modern cars

Here are some of the most common myths regarding car fuel economy

Keeping car engine idle rather than switching it off and on

Keeping the engine idling for more than 20 seconds is not a good idea if you are concerned about saving fuel in long run

Automatic cars consume more fuel than manual ones is another myth based on old transmission technology

Modern automatic transmission technology is much more improved making them significantly less fuel consuming than before

High octane premium petrol is better for car is a common myth

Such premium fuels are only useful for high-end car engines, not in standard motors

Smaller cars offer better fuel economy is a widespread myth

In modern cars, fuel economy depends on technology not size of the vehicle
