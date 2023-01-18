Lexus showcased two exciting concept cars at Auto Expo 2023

Auto Posted By Mainak Das
Published Jan 18, 2023

Lexus LF30 was one of them previewing a stunning electric sports coupe

LFZ was the other concept showcased at Lexus pavilion at Auto Expo 2023

Both the Lexus LF Electrified concepts come influenced by Tanzuna cockpit concept and adopt a fluid and sharp styling

None of these EVs are likely to come to India in near future, but they showcase Lexus' design and technological capabilities

Lexus LF30 promises a 500 km range at 200 kmph top speed and has a sprint capacity of 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds

The Lexus LFZ on the other hand promises 600 km range at 200 kmph top speed and can sprint 0-100 kmph in 3 seconds

LFZ uses AI to learn driver’s preferences and behaviour to personalise audio playback, navigation and drive mode selection

LFZ comes with Mark Levinson audio system with noise cancellation technology among other advanced technology-aided features

The LF30 gets an 110 kWh battery pack, while the LFZ gets a 90 kWh battery
