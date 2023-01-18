Lexus LF30 was one of them previewing a stunning electric sports coupe
LFZ was the other concept showcased at Lexus pavilion at Auto Expo 2023
Both the Lexus LF Electrified concepts come influenced by Tanzuna cockpit concept and adopt a fluid and sharp styling
None of these EVs are likely to come to India in near future, but they showcase Lexus' design and technological capabilities
Lexus LF30 promises a 500 km range at 200 kmph top speed and has a sprint capacity of 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds
The Lexus LFZ on the other hand promises 600 km range at 200 kmph top speed and can sprint 0-100 kmph in 3 seconds
LFZ uses AI to learn driver’s preferences and behaviour to personalise audio playback, navigation and drive mode selection
LFZ comes with Mark Levinson audio system with noise cancellation technology among other advanced technology-aided features
The LF30 gets an 110 kWh battery pack, while the LFZ gets a 90 kWh battery