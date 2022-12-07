Toyota has recalled around 1,000 units of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV this week
The recall came almost as soon as Maruti Suzuki issued similar notice for Grand Vitara SUV
Both SUVs have potential safety risks due to faulty seat belt design for front seats
Both carmakers said there are issues with the front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly
Toyota, Maruti suspect the faulty units could cause seat belt disassembly
Toyota has recalled nearly 1,000 units of the HyRyder SUV to fix the issue
Maruti too has recalled some units of Grand Vitara, the technical cousin of the Toyota SUV
Both SUVs were launched in October and deliveries started in the festive month
The affected units were manufactured between November 2 and 28 this year