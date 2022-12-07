These 2 brand new SUVs, launched barely weeks ago, recalled due to potential safety hazard

Published Dec 07, 2022

Toyota has recalled around 1,000 units of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV this week

The recall came almost as soon as Maruti Suzuki issued similar notice for Grand Vitara SUV

Both SUVs have potential safety risks due to faulty seat belt design for front seats

Both carmakers said there are issues with the front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly

Toyota, Maruti suspect the faulty units could cause seat belt disassembly

Toyota has recalled nearly 1,000 units of the HyRyder SUV to fix the issue

Maruti too has recalled some units of Grand Vitara, the technical cousin of the Toyota SUV

Both SUVs were launched in October and deliveries started in the festive month

The affected units were manufactured between November 2 and 28 this year
Besides Grand Vitara, Maruti has recalled some other models too for the same reason
