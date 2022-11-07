These 10 SUVs sold like hot cakes last month

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 07, 2022

Tata Nexon took the crown among SUVs with 13,767 units sold

Hyundai Creta was number 2 among the top 10 with 11,880 units sold

Tata's smallest SUV scored big in sales with 10,982 units delivered

The new generation Brezza found 9,941 homes last month

Seltos, Kia's best-selling SUV, completes the top 5 with 9,777 units sold

Hyundai Venue, rival to Brezza and Nexon, found 9,585 homes

Bolero, despite being one of the older models, found 8,772 homes in Oct

Maruti Grand Vitara, the latest entrant in the list, found 8,052 buyers

Kia sold 7,614 units of the Sonet SUV, placed at number 9, in October
Last on the list is Mahindra Scorpio, which found 7,438 buyers
