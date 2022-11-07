These 10 SUVs sold like hot cakes last month

Tata Nexon took the crown among SUVs with 13,767 units sold
Hyundai Creta was number 2 among the top 10 with 11,880 units sold
Tata's smallest SUV scored big in sales with 10,982 units delivered
The new generation Brezza found 9,941 homes last month
Seltos, Kia's best-selling SUV, completes the top 5 with 9,777 units sold
Hyundai Venue, rival to Brezza and Nexon, found 9,585 homes
Bolero, despite being one of the older models, found 8,772 homes in Oct
Maruti Grand Vitara, the latest entrant in the list, found 8,052 buyers
Kia sold 7,614 units of the Sonet SUV, placed at number 9, in October