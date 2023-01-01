Some key steps can prevent a car fire

Published Jan 01, 2023

Cricketer Rishabh Pant's luxury car was devastated in fire, fuelling discussion around the automotive safety

Cars run on combustible fuel that makes it prone to catch fire in a mishap

Regular and on time servicing is a key step to keep the car in healthy condition

Keep a fire extinguisher handy within your reach in your garage

Keep a car fire extinguisher inside the cabin, which can be highly useful in case of a mishap

Strictly avoid smoking in a car, as embers from un-stubbed cigarette can light up a piece of upholstery leading to major fire

Avoid installing fancy lights, sound systems in your car as that could stress the car's battery and result in a short-circuit

Use only an OEM-authorised CNG kit as it comes with fire preventive systems

Don't leave a body spray inside the car in summer, as the heat build up inside the vehicle could result in aerosol can explosion
