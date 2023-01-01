Cricketer Rishabh Pant's luxury car was devastated in fire, fuelling discussion around the automotive safety
Cars run on combustible fuel that makes it prone to catch fire in a mishap
Regular and on time servicing is a key step to keep the car in healthy condition
Keep a fire extinguisher handy within your reach in your garage
Keep a car fire extinguisher inside the cabin, which can be highly useful in case of a mishap
Strictly avoid smoking in a car, as embers from un-stubbed cigarette can light up a piece of upholstery leading to major fire
Avoid installing fancy lights, sound systems in your car as that could stress the car's battery and result in a short-circuit
Use only an OEM-authorised CNG kit as it comes with fire preventive systems
Don't leave a body spray inside the car in summer, as the heat build up inside the vehicle could result in aerosol can explosion