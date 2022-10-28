These 10 cars in India have the longest waiting period

Published 十月 28, 2022

Waiting for your new car to arrive? Be prepared to wait long

Booked a Mahindra Scorpio-N? You may have to wait for up tp 21 months

Mahindra XUV700 has a waiting period of up tp 18 months

Some variants of Kia Carens have an up to 17-month wait time

The Kia Sonet has a waiting period of up to 11 months

If you have booked the Honda City Hybrid, you may have to wait for nearly 10 months 

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG has a waiting period of nearly 10 months

Hyundai Creta carries an up to 9-month wait period

Hyundai Venue has a waiting period of almost 7 months

Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota has a wait period stretching several months

Booked a Mahindra Thar? Wait for up tp 6 months to get it
