These 10 cars in India have the longest waiting period

Waiting for your new car to arrive? Be prepared to wait long
Booked a Mahindra Scorpio-N? You may have to wait for up tp 21 months
Mahindra XUV700 has a waiting period of up tp 18 months
Some variants of Kia Carens have an up to 17-month wait time
The Kia Sonet has a waiting period of up to 11 months
If you have booked the Honda City Hybrid, you may have to wait for nearly 10 months
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG has a waiting period of nearly 10 months
Hyundai Creta carries an up to 9-month wait period
Hyundai Venue has a waiting period of almost 7 months
Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota has a wait period stretching several months
Booked a Mahindra Thar? Wait for up tp 6 months to get it