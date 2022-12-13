These 10 cars in India are the 'safest' to buy

Volkswagen Taigun SUV is the safest car on Indian roads with perfect five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test
Skoda Kushaq SUV, Taigun's technical cousin, secured identical safety rating at the Global NCAP
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV is the latest entrant in the list with five-star Global NCAP safety rating
Scorpio-N is followed by another Mahindra SUV - the XUV700 - as the fourth safest car in India which secured highest rating
Despite its small size, Tata Punch scored big at Global NCAP with five-star rating and is the fifth safest car in India
The XUV300, one of the first Mahindra cars to secure highest safety rating at Global NCAP, is placed at number six
Tata Altroz is the only hatchback in India to have secured highest safety rating at Global NCAP and is placed seventh on the list
At number eight is Tata Nexon, India's best selling SUV, which secured five star rating
At number 9 is one of India's iconic off-roader Mahindra Thar which secured four-star rating at Global NCAP
Honda City (4th Gen) completes the list as the only Indian sedan to features among the safest with four-star rating