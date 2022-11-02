The most insane cars from Paris Auto Show 2022

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 02, 2022

Here's a hydrogen-powered Aline Alpenglow model

It's 16 feet long & 6.5 feet wide with an aerodynamic profile

A battery-powered off-roader? This here is the concept Jeep Avenger 4xE

Want more radical off-roader? Say hi to the doorless Dacia Manifesto concept car

Made of recycled polypropylene, this concept car is entirely waterproof!

Look closely! This Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 is made entirely of Lego blocks

Art in motion? French car maker Hopium displays its hydrogen-powered Machina
