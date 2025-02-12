The most affordable Triumph becomes even more affordable! 

Triumph Speed T4 is now priced at ₹1.99 lakh ex-showroom.
It was initially priced at ₹2.17 lakh
So, there is a discount of ₹18,000
Now, this discount is permanent.
The Speed T4 is based on the same platform as the Speed 400
The Speed T4 has a lower output when compared to the Speed 400.
The power is delivered early on in the rev range.
Speed T4 misses out on features such as ride-by-wire, traction control, an immobiliser and the golden upside-down fork.
When compared, the Speed 400 costs ₹2.40 lakh ex-showroom