The most affordable Triumph becomes even more affordable! 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 12, 2025

Triumph Speed T4 is now priced at 1.99 lakh ex-showroom. 

It was initially priced at 2.17 lakh 

So, there is a discount of 18,000

Now, this discount is permanent.

The Speed T4 is based on the same platform as the Speed 400

The Speed T4 has a lower output when compared to the Speed 400.

The power is delivered early on in the rev range. 

Speed T4 misses out on features such as ride-by-wire, traction control, an immobiliser and the golden upside-down fork.  

When compared, the Speed 400 costs 2.40 lakh ex-showroom 
