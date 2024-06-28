The Maruti Suzuki Swift broke this popular hatchback’s record

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has achieved a new record as sales crossed the 3 million mark
The new sales milestone marks the Swift crossing the iconic Maruti 800’s lifetime sales, which stood at 26.6 lakh units in India
Maruti Suzuki kicked off a new segment with the Swift in May 2005
The company hit the 10 lakh sales mark in November 2013, while the 20 lakh sales milestone was achieved in November 2018
The next 10 lakh units have been sold in 6.5 years in the wake of the pandemic, supply-chain constraints and more in the last few years
Global sales of the Maruti Suzuki Swift have crossed 6.5 million units with nearly 50 per cent of sales coming from India
The fourth-generation Swift was launched in India earlier this year and gets evolutionary styling, more features and a more frugal Z-Series engine
The Swift was Maruti Suzki’s top-selling model in India in May this year
Maruti Suzuki will soon introduce the Swift CNG that is expected to drive sales further