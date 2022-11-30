The love affair of Bugatti and Champagne Carbon

Bugatti cars are for the finest of fine lot

Hence, it should not come as a surprise when we say Champagne Carbon, one of the exquisite champagne brands, is the official partner of the marque   

Champagne Carbon was established in 2011

The brand ages its champagne in traditional oak barrels 

After months, the wine is transferred to a bottle where it is aged for six years in celler 

For Bugatti, the brand creates only vintage wines with minimum three years of aging

Bugatti and Champagne Carbon started its partnership in 2018

The first product for the marque was a 2002 vintage wine made up of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir

It was for the 110th anniversary of Bugatti
